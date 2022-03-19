Ohio redistricting panel charts course to 4th map proposal

The commission decided Saturday afternoon to seek recommendations for the two independent mapmakers to join the four mapmakers already working with Republican and Democratic lawmakers in drafting a fourth set of maps for Ohio House and Ohio Senate districts. A mediator is to be sought to help resolve disputes.

The seven-member commission hopes to approve the choices in a Monday night meeting, but the current mapmakers and one staff member of each commissioner are to immediately begin meeting to identify “complex issues" and areas of agreement and disagreement to be presented to the independent mapmakers and the mediator. All are ordered to follow state high court rulings and the state constitution.