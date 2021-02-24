Ohio resident charged in connection with US Capitol breach

Derek Jancart, 39, is the ninth Ohioan to be accused of joining a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters as they smashed their way into the U.S. Capitol building. Five people, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, died in the Jan. 6 assault. Dozens of people have been arrested in the attack, which temporarily halted congressional business to confirm Joe Biden as president.

Jancart was charged Tuesday with violently entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, according to a complaint.