Ohio retailer to pay $5M in Alabama gender bias case

The federal agency announced the agreement in a statement Wednesday about American Freight Management Co. The company's website shows it has more than 300 closeout stores nationwide in 40 states operating as American Freight Furniture and Mattress.

The commission claimed in a lawsuit filed in 2019 that American Freight had a nationwide pattern of discriminating against women to work in its warehouse-style stores. Managers refused to hire women claiming they “can't lift” or would be a “distraction” to men, a statement said, or that females don't sell furniture as well as males.