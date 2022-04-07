Ohio Right to Life backs JD Vance for open US Senate seat

The organization noted that all four leading candidates in the seven-way primary — Cleveland investment banker Mike Gibbons, former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, former state Republican chair Jane Timken and Vance — scored 100% on the survey used to help determine their endorsement. It gave a particular shout-out to Mandel's anti-abortion record, even as it endorsed Vance.

The group's reference to statesmanship may hint at concern about a near-physical confrontation between Gibbons and Mandel at a March 18 debate.

The exchange has prompted Timken and others to raise questions about whether either man has the temperament to be a U.S. senator, and the race has generally been regarded as one of the nastiest in the nation this year.

Other candidates seeking the GOP nomination are state Sen. Matt Dolan, who has defended his 2019 vote against a bill restricting abortions at the first detectable heartbeat as a “common sense” calculus based on the expensive federal lawsuits it would, and did, attract; and entrepreneurs Neil Patel and Mark Pukita.

Democrats seeking their party's nod are U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, former consumer protection attorney Morgan Harper and Columbus activist and tech executive Traci Johnson.