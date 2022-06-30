Ohio school district sued over 'anti-racism' teaching ban

At issue is a resolution to create "a culture of kindness" narrowly approved last week by the Forest Hills school board in suburban Cincinnati. The resolution prohibits "anti-racism" curriculum, education and training and also bans the academic theory known as critical race theory.

Students are banned from classes or assignments that require them to consider their race, socioeconomic class, gender identity or other characteristics as “a deficiency or a label” to stereotype students as having certain biases or prejudices, under the resolution.