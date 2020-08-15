Ohio: Schools can't sub face shields for masks in most cases

The Ohio Department of Health on Saturday cited guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says there is currently not enough evidence to establish the effectiveness of face shields in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Ohio authorities are requiring masks or facial coverings for students, faculty and staff in places providing child care or education for children from kindergarten through 12th grade. Exemptions are included for people with medical conditions or for such activities as eating and drinking or playing at recess.