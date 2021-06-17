Ohio Senate OKs ‘Collin’s Law’ to increase hazing penalties

The bill passed Wednesday is called "Collin's Law" after Collin Wiant, an 18-year-old Ohio University student who died after ingesting nitrous oxide in 2018. A version of the legislation stalled last year, but it gained momentum after the March death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz in another alleged fraternity hazing.

Seven people pleaded guilty to charges in the Wiant case. Seven current or former fraternity members have pleaded not guilty to various charges in the Foltz case.