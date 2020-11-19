Ohio Senate OKs revamp of eligibility for school vouchers

The program known as EdChoice funds private school tuition for students from poor-performing public schools. That eligibility list was slated to more than double to over 1,200 schools under current criteria, including some in wealthier areas, which raised concerns about funding and fairness.

Instead, the list would shrink to about 470 schools in just 87 of Ohio's 600-plus districts under the overhauled criteria, according to an analysis by the Ohio Legislative Service Commission. Students would be eligible for EdChoice funding if their public schools rank in the bottom fifth on a performance index and meet certain metrics that reflect poverty levels in their districts.