Ohio Senate OKs shift in oversight of education to governor

Oversight of the state's education department would shift to a director appointed by the governor, instead of the State Board of Education and the superintendent it elects. The bill would also rename the Ohio Department of Education as the Department of Education and Workforce, and transfer many of the state school board's powers to the department's new director.

The department would be divided into the Division of Primary and Secondary Education and the Division of Career Technical Education. The bill's sponsor, GOP Sen. Bill Reineke, of Tiffin, said that structure would help promote more diverse post-high school career paths and make students more aware of their options outside of a traditional four-year degree.