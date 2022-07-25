Ohio sheriff's deputy killed in shooting at mobile home park

BreakingNews
Dayton’s new food hall opens today: Meet the vendors
HARMONY, Ohio (AP) — A sheriff's deputy was shot and fatally wounded while responding to a report of a possible break-in and gunfire at a mobile home in western Ohio.

Deputy Matthew Yates was a 15-year veteran of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and a member of its special operations team, Sheriff Deb Burchett said at a press conference Sunday.

The responding officers were shot at after they entered the mobile home in Harmony Township, Burchett said.

Yates was wounded and remained inside the home for several hours Sunday before other officers could get him out and take him to a hospital, where he died, the sheriff said.

At some point during the episode, the mobile home caught fire. Authorities have not released any additional information about a suspect, the shooting or the fire.

The charred frame of the home could be seen in a photo tweeted Sunday by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

“My heart breaks for his father, who he followed into law enforcement,” Yost wrote.

There was no additional information about the deputy.

