Ohio sheriff's officer killed in crash mourned at service

Forty-two-year-old Cpl. Adam McMillan was pronounced dead Oct. 23 at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he had been since the five-vehicle crash on Oct. 8 in Anderson Township.

The Hamilton County sheriff's office said McMillan's patrol car collided with an oncoming Metro bus that was making a turn and which then struck another vehicle, which struck two others. The sheriff’s officer was not responding to a call at the time of the crash, authorities said.