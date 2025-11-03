Ohio State begins season at home against IU Indianapolis

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -29.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State begins the season at home against IU Indianapolis.

Ohio State finished 17-15 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Buckeyes averaged 78.8 points per game last season, 33.2 in the paint, 13.1 off of turnovers and 5.5 on fast breaks.

IU Indianapolis finished 10-22 overall last season while going 4-12 on the road. The Jaguars allowed opponents to score 76.8 points per game and shot 47.5% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.