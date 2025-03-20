Ohio State Buckeyes and Montana State Bobcats play in the opening round of NCAA Tournament

The No. 15 Ohio State Buckeyes face the Montana State Bobcats in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Montana State Bobcats (30-3, 20-1 Big Sky) at Ohio State Buckeyes (25-6, 14-6 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -14.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Ohio State faces Montana State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Buckeyes are 14-6 against Big Ten opponents and 11-0 in non-conference play. Ohio State is sixth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.5 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Bobcats are 20-1 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State is the best team in the Big Sky allowing only 55.5 points per game while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

Ohio State makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Montana State has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Montana State scores 9.0 more points per game (72.5) than Ohio State gives up to opponents (63.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cotie McMahon is shooting 43.8% and averaging 16.6 points for the Buckeyes. Jaloni Cambridge is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Esmeralda Morales is averaging 15.3 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats. Natalie Picton is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 16.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Area man pleads not guilty on charges related to sister-in-law’s death
2
Fairfield man stays in jail for allegedly assaulting Hamilton cop
3
Cedarville gets $1M grant to help students in STEMM programs
4
Cincinnati man killed in Middletown crash
5
Middletown man accused on 20 counts of possessing child porn