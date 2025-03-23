Ohio State Buckeyes and Tennessee Volunteers square off in NCAA Tournament second round

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -1.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Ohio State and No. 20 Tennessee play in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Buckeyes have gone 14-6 against Big Ten teams, with a 12-0 record in non-conference play. Ohio State is 22-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Volunteers are 9-9 in SEC play. Tennessee ranks sixth in the SEC shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

Ohio State is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Tennessee allows to opponents. Tennessee averages 24.5 more points per game (87.6) than Ohio State allows to opponents (63.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cotie McMahon is averaging 16.5 points for the Buckeyes. Jaloni Cambridge is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Talaysia Cooper is scoring 16.8 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Volunteers. Jewel Spear is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.