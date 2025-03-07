Ohio State Buckeyes play in Big Ten Tournament against the Iowa Hawkeyes

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Ohio State takes on Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Buckeyes' record in Big Ten play is 13-5, and their record is 11-0 in non-conference games. Ohio State is second in the Big Ten scoring 80.7 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Hawkeyes' record in Big Ten play is 12-8. Iowa averages 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game.

Ohio State averages 80.7 points, 15.4 more per game than the 65.3 Iowa allows. Iowa averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Ohio State allows.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaloni Cambridge is averaging 16 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Buckeyes. Cotie McMahon is averaging 17.6 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the past 10 games.

Lucy Olsen is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Taylor McCabe is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 11.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 73.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.