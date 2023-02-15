Ohio State cancels home-and-home series with Washington

Ohio State initiated the move and will pay a $500,000 cancellation penalty to Washington, a Pac-12 member, by February 2025, athletic director Gene Smith said. The cancellation will allow the Big Ten program to add an eighth nonconference home game in both the 2024 and '25 seasons.

“I have the utmost respect for the University of Washington and for Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen, and this was a very difficult call to make," Smith said.