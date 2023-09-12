Ohio State coach Ryan Day says Kyle McCord will be starting quarterback going forward

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Kyle McCord will remain the Buckeyes' starting quarterback, finally committing to the third-year player after two games where he received most of the playing time.

Day has refrained from naming a definitive starter after McCord and Devin Brown competed throughout the offseason to replace C.J. Stroud.

“We decided that Kyle is going to be the starter,” Day told reporters. “We’re going to go ahead and make that distinction.”

McCord has thrown for 497 yards, three touchdowns and interception for the sixth-ranked Buckeyes (2-0).

Brown is 8 for 16 in two games against Indiana and Youngstown State.

“It gives Kyle, first off, peace of mind that I think he realizes he is the starter,” Day said. “He earned that opportunity.”

The Buckeyes face Western Kentucky at home on Saturday.

