2023 Battle of the Bartenders winners announced
Ohio State F Brice Sensabaugh sidelined by knee soreness

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
9 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Ohio State freshman Brice Sensabaugh will not play in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday because of knee soreness.

Sensabaugh played on each of the first two days of the tournament. The 6-foot-6 forward had nine points during Wednesday's 65-57 victory over Wisconsin, and then scored 16 points on 8-for-14 shooting in Thursday's surprising 73-69 win against Iowa.

The Buckeyes are 15-18 going into their quarterfinal matchup with Michigan State.

Sensabaugh is averaging 16.3 points and 5.4 rebounds on the year. He is considered a first-round prospect for this year's NBA draft if he decides to go pro.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

