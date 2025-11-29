Ohio State faces Niagara following Cambridge's 22-point performance

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State hosts Niagara after Jaloni Cambridge scored 22 points in Ohio State's 83-81 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Buckeyes have gone 3-0 in home games. Ohio State has a 5-1 record against opponents above .500.

The Purple Eagles are 0-4 on the road. Niagara gives up 77.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 27.0 points per game.

Ohio State scores 80.8 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 77.3 Niagara gives up. Niagara averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Ohio State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cambridge is shooting 50.0% and averaging 20.8 points for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 15.0 points.

Chasity Wilson is scoring 9.7 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Talia Dial is averaging 9.5 points and 2.5 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.