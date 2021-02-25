Ohio State fans will pay more for access to buy best tickets

The new ticket plan will divide the nearly 103,000-seat stadium into six pricing zones, both for season plans and single games. There will be no per-seat contribution for about one-third of season-ticket holders in the least desirable locations. Others will pay on a sliding scale depending on the zone.

More than 14,000 season tickets will be available to the public at regular prices, with no extra contribution required, according to the athletic department.

Tickets for the 2022 season will range from $710 to $1,287 per seat for the eight-game package. About 28,000 seats are allocated for Ohio State students, who pay $34 per game.