GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan and Florida State are top four teams in season's first College Football Playoff rankings.
In Other News
1
Turner meets with Springfield immigration response team, seeks federal...
2
Man found dead after crash into Champaign County creek
3
Bricks & Minifigs franchise opens in region, wants customers to use...
4
More than 30 vendors will be at Grace Holiday Market in Lebanon this...
5
Fairborn woman dies after driving off I-75 in Monroe, down embankment...