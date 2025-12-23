Ohio State hosts Grambling after Munoz's 23-point performance

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -27.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling takes on Ohio State after Antonio Munoz scored 23 points in Grambling's 81-72 win against the Hampton Pirates.

The Buckeyes are 6-1 on their home court. Ohio State ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Christoph Tilly averaging 4.5.

The Tigers are 1-6 on the road. Grambling is ninth in the SWAC with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Randarius Jones averaging 2.1.

Ohio State makes 50.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Grambling has allowed to its opponents (45.0%). Grambling averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Ohio State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tilly is averaging 13.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Bruce Thornton is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jamil Muttilib is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.5 points and 1.6 steals. Munoz is shooting 52.7% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 82.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.