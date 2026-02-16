Ohio State hosts Wisconsin after Boyd's 29-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin takes on Ohio State after Nicholas Boyd scored 29 points in Wisconsin's 92-71 victory over the Michigan State Spartans.

The Buckeyes have gone 11-3 in home games. Ohio State has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Badgers are 10-4 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

Ohio State makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Wisconsin has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Wisconsin averages 10.1 more points per game (83.7) than Ohio State gives up (73.6).

The Buckeyes and Badgers match up Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is averaging 19.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Buckeyes. John Mobley Jr. is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

John Blackwell averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Boyd is averaging 22.1 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Badgers: 8-2, averaging 85.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.