Ohio State leader Johnson resigning halfway through contract

The 65-year-old Johnson thanked Ohio State students and employees in a letter Monday but did not explain a reason for her decision to leave about halfway through her contract. She said she timed her announcement to allow for the search for a successor and a "seamless transition."

The engineer and former undersecretary of the U.S. Department of Energy was chancellor of New York's public university system before she joined the Buckeyes as president in 2020.