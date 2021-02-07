Ohio State looks to extend streak vs Maryland

SUPER SENIORS: Ohio State has benefited heavily from its seniors. E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing, Kyle Young and CJ Walker have combined to account for 51 percent of the team's scoring this year and 65 percent of all Buckeyes points over the team's last five games.EXCELLENT E.J.: Liddell has connected on 29.7 percent of the 37 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 12 over his last five games. He's also made 75.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Maryland is 0-5 when opposing teams score 73 or more points. Ohio State is a perfect 14-0 when its offense scores at least 74 points. The Buckeyes have averaged 78 points per game over their last five.