Ohio State Patrol security aid bill tops $2.4 million

But concerns over potential protests at the Ohio Statehouse Jan. 17 faded as a small number of armed but peaceful demonstrators were considerably outnumbered by state troopers and National Guard members during an afternoon rally. Other statehouses also saw small groups with no clashes reported.

On Inauguration Day, a small crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters rallied peacefully at the Ohio Statehouse, also far outnumbered by security personnel.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine activated about 1,000 members of the Ohio guard for duty in and around the U.S. Capitol following its Jan. 6 breach by a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump. DeWine activated about 500 guard members for duty providing security at the Ohio Statehouse ahead of possible protests in the days afterward.

The estimated cost of the Ohio Guard deployment, including pay, meals and accommodation, was $1,042,000. The cost of in-state travel for Guard members was $68,732, and federally funded travel costs to Guard members serving in and around Washington for Biden's inauguration was $93,110.