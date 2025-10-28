Ohio State returns experienced roster as it looks to snap NCAA Tournament drought

Players to watch

Senior point guard Bruce Thornton averaged 17.7 points per game last season and led the conference with a 3.15 assist-to-turnover ratio (148 assists, 47 turnovers). He also shot 50% from the floor, including 42.4% on 3-pointers. ... Sophomore John Mobley Jr. is also in the backcourt and a threat from the perimeter after making 77 3-pointers last season and averaging 13 points per game. ... Junior Brandon Royal, who averaged 13.7 points per game, can play either forward spot and was the team's leading rebounder last season at 6.9 boards per game.

Departures and arrivals

Brandon Noel could land the other forward spot. The fifth-year player was on the All-Horizon League, second-team the past two seasons and averaged 19 points and 7.7 rebounds at Wright State last season. ... Seven-footer Christoph Tilly transfers in from Santa Clara and is a consistent double-figure scorer. ... There a couple freshmen who could emerge this season. Guard Mathieu Grujicic averaged 24.6 points for Germany in the FIBA U18 Eurobasket tournament this past summer and A’mare Bynum also has versatility at either forward spot.

Top games

The Buckeyes open on Nov. 3 against IU Indy. Notable non-conference games are Notre Dame on Nov. 16, at Pitt on Nov. 28, a Dec. 13 meeting against West Virginia in Cleveland before facing North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 20 in Atlanta. Ohio State also takes on Virginia on Feb. 14 in Nashville. The Buckeyes open Big Ten play on Dec. 6 at Northwestern and host top-ranked Purdue on March 1.

Facts and figures

Senior center Josh Ojianwuna transferred from Baylor but is still rehabbing from a knee injury. ... One area that needs to improve this season is assist rate. The Buckeyes were near the bottom of the nation last season, ranking 282nd in Division I with an assist rate of 47.9%. ... The last time Ohio State didn't make the NCAA Tournament for four straight years was a six-season drought from 1993-98.

___

