Ohio State stays on top of playoff bracket, while Miami makes a big move

The committee vaulted Miami to No. 15, one spot ahead of Georgia Tech, to hand the 'Canes the Atlantic Coast Conference's only spot in this week's projected bracket.

That decision came not so much on the strength of last weekend's action, — when Miami easily handled Syracuse and Georgia Tech was idle — but rather, thanks to Miami's season-opening win against Notre Dame.

“Certainly, the win versus Notre Dame was a key factor for placing Miami ahead of Georgia Tech,” committee chair Mack Rhoades explained. “In general, with the ACC, I think their lack of nonconference signature wins other than Miami over Notre Dame” hurts the conference.

Following the trio of undefeateds — Ohio State, Indiana and Texas A&M — were Alabama and Georgia, who rounded out the same top five as in last week's season-opening rankings.

Texas Tech jumped two spots to No. 6 on the strength of its win over BYU, moving one notch ahead of Mississippi, which dropped to 7 despite a romp over Citadel in a nonconference game.

At No. 8 was Oregon, followed by Notre Dame and Texas.

No. 11 Oklahoma and No. 12 BYU would be the first two teams out in this week’s bracket due to the automatic spots handed to the ACC (Miami) and the highest-ranked league leader out of the Group of 5 conferences, which is now an honor that belongs to South Florida, ranked at No. 24.

“They’ve always been part of (the conversation),” Rhoades said of the Bulls. “South Florida is the most consistent of the Group of 5, to date.”

The final bracket comes out Dec. 7, with the 12-team playoff beginning Dec. 19 and closing a month later with the title game.

Indiana-A&M and Texas Tech-Ole Miss are two toughest calls

Rhoades said the decision to keep Indiana at No. 2 over Texas A&M provoked the committee's second-longest conversation.

The Hoosiers needed last-second heroics to win at Penn State, while the Aggies got a romp on the road at Missouri.

“Certainly, discussion about those two games, but also discussion about body of work,” Rhoades said. “There was conversation about Missouri. Missouri is a really good team but not the team they’ve been,” due to injuries at quarterback.

The longest conversation involved moving Texas Tech a spot past Ole Miss.

“Texas Tech's win this last weekend — really convincing,” Rhoades said.

Conference watch

ACC: Of the five teams in the conference ranked 15-22, maybe No. 22 Pitt is the team to watch. The Panthers have a 7-2 record with games against Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and Miami the next three weeks. Winning any two of those might give them a chance at somehow getting into the bracket.

Big Ten: Outside of the top three, there are no sure things. No. 18 Michigan would work its way into the conversation with a win over you-know-who at the end of the month, and No. 17 USC has a season-making game at Oregon on Nov. 22.

Big 12: There's Texas Tech. And then there's BYU (8-1). And then there's No. 13 Utah (7-2), the team the Cougars beat last month and seem destined to stay ahead of if they finish with one loss and the Utes finish with two. Only two — and perhaps only one — will make it.

SEC: No wonder the conference wants to do away with automatic qualifiers. A&M, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi feel like locks. Texas, Oklahoma and No. 14 Vanderbilt all control their own destiny. (Especially OU, which is at Alabama this week.)

Group of 5: With early wins over Boise State and Florida, South Florida looked like a good bet to earn that fifth conference-champion slot earlier in the season, and reclaimed the position after Memphis lost to Tulane last week.

The projected first-round matchups

No. 12 South Florida at No. 5 Georgia: How many teams have won at the Swamp and between the hedges in the same year ... or ever?

No. 11 Miami at No. 6 Texas Tech: 'Canes won last meeting 45-10 in 1990, and closed that season with a 46-3 drubbing of Texas in the Cotton Bowl.

No. 10 Texas at No. 7 Ole Miss: They haven't played since UT joined the SEC last year.

No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Oregon: Unfinished business from their 13-13 tie in 1982, Gerry Faust's second season with the Irish.

