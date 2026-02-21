Ohio State takes on No. 15 Michigan State following Thornton's 27-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State faces No. 15 Michigan State after Bruce Thornton scored 27 points in Ohio State's 86-69 win against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Spartans are 13-2 on their home court. Michigan State ranks third in the Big Ten with 18.6 assists per game led by Jeremy Fears Jr. averaging 9.2.

The Buckeyes are 9-6 against conference opponents. Ohio State has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Michigan State averages 78.9 points, 5.5 more per game than the 73.4 Ohio State allows. Ohio State averages 14.8 more points per game (81.2) than Michigan State gives up to opponents (66.4).

The Spartans and Buckeyes match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fears is shooting 43.3% and averaging 15.1 points for the Spartans. Jordan Scott is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Thornton is averaging 19.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Buckeyes. John Mobley Jr. is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.