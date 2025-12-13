Breaking: 4-6 inches of snow possible, low temps ahead with advisories for most of region

Ohio State takes on West Virginia

The Ohio State Buckeyes play the West Virginia Mountaineers at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio
By The Associated Press
6 hours ago
West Virginia Mountaineers (8-3) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (7-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Cleveland; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State takes on West Virginia at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Buckeyes have a 6-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Ohio State ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 16.4 assists per game led by Bruce Thornton averaging 4.2.

The Mountaineers are 8-3 in non-conference play. West Virginia is 3-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Ohio State averages 87.4 points, 29.0 more per game than the 58.4 West Virginia gives up. West Virginia has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thornton is shooting 62.3% and averaging 21.7 points for the Buckeyes. John Mobley Jr. is averaging 13.7 points.

Honor Huff is shooting 41.5% and averaging 17.3 points for the Mountaineers. Brenen Lorient is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

