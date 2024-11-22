Ohio State to keep all sports, add 91 scholarships in new college landscape

He said the school would keep all 36 of its sports programs.

“We firmly believe this new investment will allow our programs to continue to compete for and win championships and keep excellence at the forefront of our mission,” Bjork wrote.

As part of the House settlement, current scholarship limits are being replaced by roster sizes, and schools will be able to offer scholarships to all players on their rosters. Some of those rosters will shrink, but the net change can result in more scholarships at schools that want to fund them.

Bjork did not divulge details of where the new scholarships will go. Officials at Ohio State did not immediately return a message left by The Associated Press asking for more details.

Bjork also sounded the same theme as many ADs at schools his size, when he signaled the need for Ohio State stay aggressive in finding new ways to pay for these changes. Among them would be increased naming-rights opportunities across campus and a revised football season-ticket plan "that meets the needs for as many Buckeye fans as possible."

“To ensure the long-term success of our athletic programs, we are asking for the commitment and support of everyone who is part of Buckeye Nation,” Bjork wrote.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP