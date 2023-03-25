Ohio State top scorer Sensabaugh declares for NBA draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State leading scorer Brice Sensabaugh plans to enter the NBA draft while leaving open the possibility of returning next season with the Buckeyes. Sensabaugh averaged 16.4 points and 5.4 rebounds as a freshman. He said he'll look into turning pro after one college season, but hasn't ruled out a return to school. The 6-foot-6 Sensabaugh was one of the bright spots for the Buckeyes, who started 11-3, but finished 16-19.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
In Other News
1
Brown visits Springfield derailment site to promote train safety bill
2
Springfield Museum of Art begins major renovation work
3
EXPLAINER: What is the Katelyn Markham death case, and who is involved?
4
Levy shortfall: Middletown fire stations to cost $10M more than...
5
WATCH: Security camera catches Springfield propane tank explosion, fire