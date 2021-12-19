Ohio State-UT Martin game off due to Buckeyes' COVID issues

Word of the cancellation came two days after Ohio State was supposed to play No. 21 Kentucky in Las Vegas in the CBS Sports Classic, a game that also was scrapped. Neither game will be rescheduled.

“The safety and well-being of the student-athletes, coaches, staff and Ohio State community continue to remain the highest priority,” the school said Sunday in a statement. “All team related activities will remain suspended, and the players and staff will continue to be tested according to Ohio State protocols in consultation with the Big Ten Conference.”