Ohio State's Carnell Tate declares for NFL draft after standout season

Tate — an AP second-team All-American — had nine receptions of at least 40 yards, tied for third in the Football Bowl Subdivision, including five touchdowns. After missing three games in November because of lower leg tightness, Tate returned against Michigan and put the game out of reach with a 50-yard TD that made it 24-9 midway through the third quarter.

“I'm proud of everything I've accomplished at Ohio State and will carry the lessons, relationships, and memories from this program with me forever,” Tate wrote.

Tate is expected to become the sixth OSU receiver selected in the first round since 2022, joining Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave (2022), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (2023), Marvin Harrison Jr. (2024) and Emeka Egbuka (2025).

Ohio State's offense will have some changes after finishing 12-2 and losing to Miami in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Cotton Bowl. Besides Tate's departure, offensive coordinator and receivers coach Brian Hartline has become the head coach at South Florida.

Coach Ryan Day announced last week he hired Cortez Hankton as receivers coach. Hankton had spent four seasons at LSU, including the past two as receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator.

Day though remains in the market for an offensive coordinator.

Even with Tate's departure, the Buckeyes will have plenty of talent in the passing game. First-team All-American Jeremiah Smith will be back for one more season along with quarterback Julian Sayin. Five-star prospect Chris Henry Jr. committed to the Buckeyes during the early signing period.

___

