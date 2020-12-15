Ohio State's Fields chosen Big Ten Offensive Player of Year

A Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019 when he delivered one of the most productive seasons by a Buckeyes quarterback, Fields has been spectacular this year for the third-ranked Buckeyes. The junior leads the nation in completion percentage and the Big Ten in total yards per game by a wide margin at 392.2. He has 1,407 yards passing with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions in five games.

The Buckeyes (5-0) are scheduled to play Northwestern (5-1) in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday.