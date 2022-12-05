Ohio State's Smith-Njigba to skip CFP game, will enter draft

“I want to thank Jaxon for all he has done for our Ohio State program," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. "He has had such a major impact here in Columbus, on and off the field, in a relatively short period of time. We all know he has a very bright future ahead of him and we all support him as he moves forward with his career.”

The Buckeyes play Georgia in a CPF semifinal in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. Receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. (1,157 yards, 12 TDs) and Emeka Egbuka (1,039 yards, nine touchdowns) assumed larger roles in the passing game with Smith-Njigba sidelined.