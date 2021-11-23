Ohio steel company to build $30M plant in Alabama, 100 jobs

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — An Ohio-based steel manufacturer is expanding its business to Alabama.
Gregory Industries will invest $30 million to build a 325,000-square-foot facility on 83 acres (33 hectares) in the Elm Industrial Park in Athens, Alabama. The new development also will create 100 manufacturing, maintenance, and supervision jobs in the area.
Construction is expected to begin next March, with operations beginning next fall, news outlets reported.
Gregory Industries, based in Canton, Ohio, makes highway safety, metal framing channels, tubing, and other roll form steel products.
Chief Executive Matt Gregory said the new facility will expand the company’s regional manufacturing capability and allow it o grow and serve its customers in the Southeast faster and more cost-effectively.
“We’re very excited at the prospect of creating more jobs, and more business in Northern Alabama,” Gregory said.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said the project came together due to teamwork from the city, Limestone County leadership and the Limestone County Economic Development Association.
“With all the growth our area is experiencing, this investment by Gregory Industries will also help provide products needed for highway safety projects. Working together as a team from the city, utilities, the county, and LCEDA allows us to successfully win projects,” Marks said.