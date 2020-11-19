Ohio sued over lower payments to relatives caring for kids

The issue has come to the fore in recent years as more kids are being removed from their homes amid the opioid crisis, and the economic pressures of the coronavirus pandemic have only made things worse, the lawsuit said.

The gap in payments also disproportionately affects Black relatives caring for children, the lawsuit said. While Black people represent about 12% of the Ohio population, Black children make up 24% of those placed with relatives, the lawsuit said.

Kimberly Hall, the director of Ohio's human services agency, told The Associated Press in October 2019 the agency planned to increase such payments. Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in February he was close to releasing his plan on the issue. But nothing has happened since.

A message was left with the state seeking comment on Thursday's complaint.

The federal ruling that ordered equality in payments applied to Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan, and Ohio, the four states overseen by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Kentucky, Michigan and Tennessee have all been making the payments, records show.

Relatives caring for children often face more challenges than licensed foster parents, according to an analysis of the payment disparity released this week by Policy Matters Ohio.

“While foster parents make a choice and plan to become caregivers, kinship caregivers are often abruptly asked to make a dramatic, unexpected change in their life and take on a major new commitment,” said the report by budget researcher Will Petrik.