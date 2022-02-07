COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Supreme Court rejects 2nd round of GOP-drawn Statehouse maps as gerrymandered, sends them back for a 3rd try.
In Other News
1
Man convicted in 2021 Springfield Speedway shooting died at jail...
2
Bengals celebration events in Cincinnati kick off with pep rally at...
3
Local doc: If C.J. Uzomah’s knee is stable and strong, he should be...
4
UC scientists study how robotic dogs, art-therapy app help depression...
5
JUST IN: Emergency shelter in Springfield open through weekend