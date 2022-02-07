Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ohio Supreme Court rejects 2nd round of GOP-drawn Statehouse maps as gerrymandered, sends them back for a 3rd try.

news
21 minutes ago
Ohio Supreme Court rejects 2nd round of GOP-drawn Statehouse maps as gerrymandered, sends them back for a 3rd try.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Supreme Court rejects 2nd round of GOP-drawn Statehouse maps as gerrymandered, sends them back for a 3rd try.

In Other News
1
Man convicted in 2021 Springfield Speedway shooting died at jail...
2
Bengals celebration events in Cincinnati kick off with pep rally at...
3
Local doc: If C.J. Uzomah’s knee is stable and strong, he should be...
4
UC scientists study how robotic dogs, art-therapy app help depression...
5
JUST IN: Emergency shelter in Springfield open through weekend
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top