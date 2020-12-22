Ohio Supreme Court: Sentence in child's death isn't too long

In a 6-1 ruling issued Monday, the justices found the 8th District Court of Appeals overstepped its authority in 2018 when it determined the sentence given to Randy and Carissa Jones was too harsh. They were convicted in 2015 of involuntary manslaughter and child endangering in 12-year-old Tia Jones’ death and have remained jailed since the sentence was imposed.

Doctors said Tia died in 2013 after an abscess on her ankle became gangrenous, causing a staph infection that led to pneumonia. She weighed 64 pounds (29 kilograms) when she died.