Ohio Supreme Court stops collection of nuclear plant subsidy

The maelstrom surrounding the subsidies began in late July when U.S. Attorney David DeVillers announced the arrests of then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others for their roles in what he called the biggest bribery scandal in state history. Householder is accused of controlling an effort secretly funded by Akron-based FirstEnergy to win legislative approval for the nuclear plant subsidies and to stop a referendum on the bill.

The two nuclear plants in northern Ohio were operated by a wholly owned FirstEnergy subsidiary when HB6 was approved. Energy Harbor took ownership of the plants and other FirstEnergy assets in February as part of a deal struck in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

A message seeking comment was left Monday with Energy Harbor representatives.

Kimberly Bojko, an attorney for the Manufacturers’ Association, called Monday’s ruling a “big win.”

“Customers should not be charged subsidies from a bill put in place under questionable circumstances,” Bojko said.

The Public Utilities Commission had until Dec. 22 to file a response to the Manufacturers' Association appeal but did not do so. PUCO spokesperson Matt Schilling said Monday that he did not know whether the commission would be filing anything in the case going forward.

The PUCO is meeting Wednesday to discuss HB6 subsidies after Brown ordered the commission to revoke its authorization allowing fees to be collected.