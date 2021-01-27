Ohio Supreme Court to consider limits of victims rights law

A man convicted of rape and kidnapping charges appealed his conviction to the state's highest court, which heard arguments on Wednesday on whether Marsy's Law allows a victim to sit at the prosecutor's table during a trial, cleveland.com reported.

An attorney for Theodis Montgomery argued that his conviction should be overturned and he should be given a new trial because his accuser sat at the prosecutor's table during the trial. Addison Spriggs, his attorney, argued that the seating arrangement gave undue credibility to the witness, the newspaper reported.