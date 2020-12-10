Ohio takes on Purdue Northwest

STEPPING UP: Jason Preston has averaged 18.8 points, seven rebounds and 7.8 assists this year for Ohio. Complementing Preston is Dwight Wilson III, who is averaging 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Preston has made or assisted on 52 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last three games. Preston has accounted for 26 field goals and 23 assists in those games.