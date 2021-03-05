Ohio to administer 6K vaccines daily at Cleveland clinic

The community vaccination center will open on March 17 at Cleveland State University's Wolstein Center in downtown Cleveland after state and federal officials designated the area based on its proximity to high-risk communities and medically underserved populations.

“Now that the supply of vaccine is significantly increasing, this is the perfect time for a large-scale clinic in Ohio to bolster our work to get shots in arms quickly, efficiently, and equitably," DeWine said in a release Friday morning.