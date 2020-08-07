Ohio to purge 120K inactive voters from rolls post-election

The removal, required under state and federal law, will take effect Dec. 7 and affects Ohioans who haven't voted in six years. That could also include voters who died, moved out of state or are in the system twice, the Secretary of State's Office said.

By providing four months' notice, the hope is to increase voter turnout by encouraging people to check their voter registration and update it if needed, or just cast a ballot, Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose said.