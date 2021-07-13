Ohio to unveil 2nd COVID vaccination incentive program

“Those are the two, and we've tried one,” he said.

About 5.6 million people in the state have received at least one shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as of Tuesday, or 48% of the total population, according to the Department of Health. About 5.3 million people, or 45%, have completed the process.

Some counties, particularly in rural areas, have much lower rates, including 24% in Adams County in southern Ohio, 30% in Darke County in western Ohio, and 32% in Noble County in eastern Ohio.

The governor did not set a new goal for vaccinations, but said, “Ohio probably needs another million people to be vaccinated.”

In May, DeWine launched the national movement to offer millions of dollars in incentives to boost vaccination rates in May, including five million-dollar prizes and five full-ride college scholarships. The state concluded the program last month with mixed results.

Initially, the May 12 announcement had the desired effect, leading to a 43% boost in state vaccination numbers over the previous week. But numbers of vaccinations dropped afterward.

Multiple other states followed Ohio's lead, including California,Colorado, Louisiana, Maryland, and New York state, with the effect on vaccinations hard to pin down.

