Ohio unemployment claims remain constant over 2 weeks

Ohioans filed 17,531 claims for the week ending Oct. 24, just down from the 17,598 filed the previous week, according to the Department of Job and Family Services. While the number of initial claims is gradually falling, they're still more than twice as high as for the same week a year ago.

To date during the pandemic, the state has paid $7.1 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 830,000 Ohioans.