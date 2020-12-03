Ohio unemployment claims stay high despite small decrease

The news comes as Ohio remains under a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew and many counties have issued stay-at-home orders as coronavirus cases continue to spike. Hospitalizations for the coronavirus are also at record highs.

The Department of Job and Family Services says 27,750 Ohioans filed initial jobless claims for the week ending Nov. 28. That's an 8% drop from the previous week, but higher than claims filed in the first two weeks of November.