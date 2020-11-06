Ohio virus cases continue soaring as governor weighs options

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio has risen over the past two weeks from 2,084 new cases per day on Oct. 22 to 3,748 new cases per day on Nov. 5, according to the COVID Tracking Hub.

The 7-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Ohio has also risen over the past two weeks from 4.96% on Oct. 22 to 7.93% on Nov. 5, according to the tracking hub.