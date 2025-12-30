Ohio visits Morson and Central Michigan

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts Ohio after Madi Morson scored 26 points in Central Michigan's 89-51 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Chippewas have gone 4-0 in home games. Central Michigan is third in the MAC in rebounding averaging 36.5 rebounds. Taylor Anderson leads the Chippewas with 7.8 boards.

The Bobcats are 2-2 on the road. Ohio is fourth in the MAC scoring 72.8 points per game and is shooting 37.1%.

Central Michigan's average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 4.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Ohio gives up. Ohio's 37.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Central Michigan has given up to its opponents (40.3%).

The Chippewas and Bobcats square off Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson is averaging 5.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Chippewas. Jayda Mosley is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bailey Tabeling is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Bobcats. Bella Ranallo is averaging 11.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.